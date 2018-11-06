Frank A. Rutkowski, age 89, of Middletown, Del., passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

Frank was born on Long Island, N.Y., on Feb. 10, 1929, to Felix J. and Mary F. Rutkowski. He met his wife on Long Island and married her in January 1954. In 1957, they moved to a farm in Middletown, Del., where they resided until his wife’s passing in 2016.

Although primarily a potato farmer, Frank was well known for his strawberries, grown on his farm and sold at his roadside stand. In addition, Frank was devoted to his family and church.

Frank was also devoted to his country, having proudly served in the Korean War. Corporal Rutkowski received the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious service in Korea with Battery C, 1st Field Artillery Observation Battalion. Frank was awarded the decoration for his outstanding performance of duty during the period Aug. 11, 1951, to May 18, 1952. His citation reads, in part: “As operations chief, Corporal Rutkowski directed the firing of seven artillery battalions upon the enemy … and the other requirements of a normal battalion operation section. Working closely with corps artillery counter battery intelligence officers, he devised a unique system of plotting suspected enemy gun locations. Corporal Rutkowski constantly exhibited a devotion to duty and a desire for perfection that achieved superior results. Corporal Rutkowski’s achievements reflect great credit upon himself and the military service.”

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Helen Victoria; his daughter Helen Bernadette; and four siblings, Felix, Mary, William and Tommy.

He is survived by his children Frank (Karen), of Indianapolis, Ind., and Peter, Mary and Michael, all of Middletown, Del.; his grandchildren, Johnathan, Jennifer and Michael; and two siblings, Joseph and John.

Viewing was held Nov. 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Middletown, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment was at Old Bohemia Cemetery.

To send online condolences, visit daniels-hutchison.com.

Comments

comments