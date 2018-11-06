Election 2018: Zeldin wins third term, defeats Perry Gershon in 1st District

Voters in New York’s 1st Congressional District re-elected Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) to a third term Tuesday as the congressman defeated Democratic challenger Perry Gershon.

On a day that saw record turnout for a midterm election, Mr. Zeldin secured just under 53 percent of the vote, a much closer race than the 16-point win he posted in 2016. Mr. Gershon tallied 46 percent while Kate Browning, who did not actively campaign after losing June’s primary, earned just over 1 percent on the Women’s Equality line.

“This race offered a clear contrast of results or resistance,” Mr. Zeldin said in his acceptance speech just before 11:30 p.m. at the GOP viewing party in Patchogue. “We were campaigning on results and that is what won at the end of the day.”

“They were talking about a blue wave that didn’t happen,” added Republican Suffolk County chairman John Jay LaValle.

It was a victory for the GOP locally, but Mr. Zeldin will return to Washington now as a minority member of the House of Representatives. At 10:45 p.m., NBC projected the Democrats would take back the House with a minimum of 229 seats. The party needed 218 to flip it.

Mr. Gershon conceded the race just past 11 p.m. when he addressed his supporters at the Democratic headquarters in Hauppauge.

“We’re so much better off than we were two years ago,” Mr. Gershon said. “I got into this after I woke up two years ago and saw Donald Trump as president and said, ‘I got to fight back.’ We didn’t win here, but what I hear, we took back the House, which means we are going to put a check on this president.”

Voter turnout in the 1st District reached nearly 250,000, a far greater figure than the last midterm election when the total vote equaled 172,757. The vote total received by Mr. Gershon surpassed any total former Democratic Congressman Tim Bishop ever posted in a non-presidential year.

It was the first time voter turnout in the 1st District topped 50 percent in a non-presidential year this century.

In the 1st State Senate race, Ken LaValle easily won re-election with 58 percent of the vote against Democratic challenger Greg Fischer. In the 2nd Assembly District, Republican Anthony Palumbo also cruised to re-election with 60 percent of the vote as he defeated Democratic challenger Rona Smith of Greenport.

While Mr. LaValle will return to the State Senate, Republicans will now find themselves in the minority. A key win for Democrats came in the 3rd District as Monica Martinez defeated Republican Dean Murray with 51 percent of the vote. Democrat Andrew Cuomo won re-election as governor, securing 58 percent of the vote and defeating Republican challenger Marc Molinaro. The Associated Press called the race just a few minutes after polls closed.

Democrats Thomas DiNapoli (64 percent) and Letitia James (60 percent) won their elections of comptroller and attorney general, respectively.

