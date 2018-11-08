Real Estate Transfers: Nov. 8, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Sept. 10-16, 2018.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Baiting Hollow Owner to Baldassano, Paul, 1501 Bluffs Dr N,#3305 (600-11.2-1-177), (R), $390,556

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Lajda, L to Burns, Lydia, 600 Eastwood Dr Ext (1000-103-14-11), (R), $500,000

• Salice, G & A to HC NOFO LLC, 6370 Skunk Ln (1000-104-5-3.3), (R), $595,000

• Finnerty/Barker, M to P’Simer, Christine, 475 Pinewood Rd (1000-110-3-5), (R), $799,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Cashel, M & L to Burr Irrevoc Trust, Grace & Frank, Montauk Ave (1000-10-8-13), (R), $825,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Modica, S & G to Petroro, Dennis, 129 Temple Ave (900-123-1-6), (R), $310,000

• Pollard/Aiken, C to 8 Quogue Avenue LLC, 8 Quogue Ave (900-144-1-85), (R), $262,500

• Reilly, M to Muff, August, 30 Wildwood Trail (900-181-7-2), (R), $291,000

• Hayes, W by Referee to Mortgage Equity Conversion, Asset Trust, 38 Wildwood Trail (900-181-7-6), (R), $306,861

GREENPORT (11944)

• Occhipinti Jr, J & J to North Fork Beach House LLC, 1250 Sound Dr (1000-33-3-19.4), (R), $2,600,000

• Nunez, G to Kotliar, Bryan, 3650 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-6-35), (R), $578,125

LAUREL (11948)

• Szumski, B to Finnican, James, 3330 Delmar Dr (1000-125-4-15), (R), $529,999

• Riches Family Trust to Berberich & Mincieli, Michael & Stephanie, 250 Wells Rd (1000-126-9-6), (R), $400,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Ballas Living Trust to Tackle Holdings LLC, 735 Sound Beach Dr (1000-99-1-26), (R), $724,500

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Rogers, C Trust to Randolph, Dominique, 315 Fourth St (1000-117-10-16), (R), $995,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Midgley Jr, W by Executor to Town of Southold, 1080 Carroll Ave (1000-75-1-6), (V), $750,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Jahn, R & T to O’Brien, Colleen, 1601 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-93), (R), $244,000

• Gatz, C & A by Executor & Devs to Alvarenga Jr, Oscar, 1763 Northville Tpke (600-44-3-1.2), (R), $409,000

• Pegasus Capital LLC to Islands End Real Estate, 72 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.33), (V), $144,000

• Kempf, W by Executor to Scalia, John, 1 Goose Neck Ln (600-82.1-1-1), (R), $415,000

• Freeborn, G to Riccio, Joseph, 169 Hallock St (600-104-1-34), (R), $294,000

• 87 Sandy Court LLC to Pascual, Diego, 4 Osprey Ave (600-105-1-11), (R), $315,180

• Cicciari, J & K to O’Brien, Janet, 21 Blackberry Common (600-109.1-1-21), (R), $278,000

• MJW Properties LLC to Polska Duma LLC, 314 Hamilton Ave (600-126-1-3.6), (R), $195,000

• Rodriguez, L & M to Ford, Kevin, 20 5th St (600-126-4-21), (R), $387,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• 157 N Ferry Rd Shelter to Uncle Chickens LLC, 157 N Ferry Rd (700-7-3-39), (R), $540,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Doroski, G & G to Wiederman, Joseph, 1050 Long Creek Dr (1000-55-4-10), (R), $443,700

• Canderozzi, E & L to Pierce, Jeffrey, 170 Koke Dr (1000-78-6-15), (R), $610,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Lagattuta, D & Sannino to Corleto, Mario, 42 North Woods Dr (600-36-2-1.14), (R), $540,000

• Toole, P & L by Referee to Murphy, Michael, 75 Dogwood Ln (600-51-1-15), (R), $205,000

• Campo Brothers to Deljudice, Regina, 59 Calverton Ct (600-115-1-10.56), (R), $525,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

