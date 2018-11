Paul Podlas of Riverhead died Nov. 7. He was 88.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Nov. 9, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead.

Burial with military honors will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Donations in Mr. Podlas’ name may be made to St. Isidore Church.

