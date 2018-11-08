Dominick Saccente of Riverhead died Nov. 6 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 82.

Mr. Saccente was born Oct. 2, 1936, in Brooklyn to Joseph and Julia (Splendocio) Saccente.

His wife, Julia, predeceased him, and he was the last surviving of nine siblings.

He is survived by two sons, Ken and Gregory, and a granddaughter, Nicole.

Graveside services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at St. Charles Cemetery in East Farmingdale.

Arrangements were in the care of Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Online condolences may be offered at tuthillfh.com.

This is a paid notice.

