Events scheduled to commemorate Veterans Day

This year marks the 100th Anniversary of Armistice Day, with the treaty that brought the end to the Great War, World War I, signed at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month, 1918. Veterans Day ceremonies are planned across the North Fork to commemorate Veterans Day.

11:11 a.m.: Veterans Day ceremony hosted by Combined Veterans of Riverhead at World War I memorial, West Main and Court streets. Lunch follows at American Legion Post 273, 89 Hubbard Ave.; all welcome.

1 p.m.: Veterans Day ceremony at Calverton National Cemetery, 210 Princeton Blvd.

Mattituck

10:30 a.m.: Mattituck American Legion Post 861 will be holding a Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will take place at the Legion Hall, 600 Wickham Ave., Mattituck.

Coffee and doughnuts will be served. The event is free, and the public is invited to attend.

Southold

11 a.m. Southold’s American Legion Post 803 will host a Veterans Day ceremony at its headquarters at 51655 Main Road in Southold.

Comments

comments