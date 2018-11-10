Riverhead Blotter: Woman arrested for possessing cocaine, heroin

A 47-year-old Riverhead woman was arrested on several drug charges last Friday.

According to police, Deena Colgan was observed walking into a wooded area on Harrison Avenue when an officer asked her to stop. She then reached into her pants and pulled out a glass pipe, officials said.

Police also recovered a bag of crack cocaine from her pocket.

While under arrest in a police vehicle, she was reaching into her pants “vigorously,” police said. Officers recovered another bag of crack cocaine, a bag of heroin and a dollar bill containing five Xanax pills.

She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.

• A 42-year-old Aquebogue man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on East Main Street in Riverhead last Saturday.

Valentin Milian-Jacinto was arrested at approximately 8:18 a.m. and charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was released on an appearance ticket.

• Riverhead police arrested a Mastic man for driving with a suspended license on East Main Street in Riverhead last Friday.

Carl Lehmann, 54, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old Calverton woman after she stole a pair of shoes from Famous Footwear and two pairs of shoes from DSW on Route 58 last Friday.

Sharee Jones was taken to police headquarters, where she was charged with two counts of misdemeanor petit larceny and released on $500 bail.

• A 25-year-old Riverhead man was arrested after he was found driving with cocaine last Thursday.

During a traffic stop around 10:19 a.m., police found Lawrence Moore was driving with a revoked license showing a total of 18 suspensions. He was placed under arrest when an officer found a small amount of cocaine in the center console, police said.

Mr. Moore was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.

• Police arrested a Southampton man for DWI last Wednesday after a 911 caller reported seeing him laying in the roadway on East Main Street in Riverhead.

Police found a blue Honda Civic with the driver’s-side door open stopped on the ramp at Route 58 and Main Street around 1:30 a.m. Two subjects were standing in the roadway.

The driver, Freddie Flores, 38, was found to be intoxicated and was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• An Old Farm Road resident reported to police last Wednesday that a rifle, shotgun and two gun cases were stolen from a bedroom closet. There were no signs of forced entry, police said.

• Police are investigating after an unknown subject forced entry into a West Main Street home and stole license plates and china worth approximately $8,000.

The incident was reported around 10:57 a.m. last Wednesday.

• An unknown person stole 10 packs of Juul vape pods from Citgo gas station on Osborn Avenue last Wednesday around 10:22 p.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

