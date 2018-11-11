Southampton Blotter: Mastic man charged with DWI in Riverside

Diego Segarra, 26, of Mastic was arrested for drunken driving last Friday, according to Southampton Town police.

Around 8:15 a.m., Mr. Segarra was westbound on Sunrise Highway near Exit 64 in Riverside and was stopped for speeding and moving from a lane unsafely, police said. Upon further investigation, Mr. Segarra was found to be in intoxicated, with a blood alcohol content of .12 percent. He was arrested and charged with DWI and is expected to appear in court Nov. 29.

• Walter Nunez of Hampton Bays was arrested at 1:30 a.m. last Saturday for DWI.

A caller reported a single-car accident in which a driver hit a tree near the corner of Royal Avenue and Flanders Road in Flanders. When police arrived at the scene, Mr. Nunez told them that he drove off the roadway and hit a tree because he fell asleep after drinking a beer earlier in the day, police said.

He was removed from the vehicle, failed a Breathalyzer test, performed poorly on sobriety tests and was then arrested.

Mr. Nunez was charged with a DWI, aggravated DWI and multiple traffic violations.

• Paula Chacon, 38, of Southampton was arrested last Saturday for drunken driving, police said.

Ms. Chacon was allegedly parked on the shoulder of Sunrise Highway, east of exit 65, and was found to be intoxicated, with a BAC of .17 percent, police said. She was arrested, charged with DWI and released on an appearance ticket in Southampton Town Court.

• Luis Samaniegosinchi, 28, of Mastic Beach was arrested last Monday night for driving with a suspended license.

Mr. Samaniegosinchi was driving westbound toward exit 63 on Sunrise Highway in Northampton when he was pulled over for switching lanes without signaling, police said. Police found the car’s registration was suspended. The driver was charged with failure to signal while driving, a violation, and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration, a misdemeanor.

• A car was reported damaged on the Suffolk County Community College campus in Northampton Monday.

A Cutchogue man reported that he parked his vehicle on campus at 121 Speonk Riverhead Road between 8:15 and 11:45 p.m. During that time, he said, an unknown individual scratched the passenger side of his car.

Police did not locate any suspects. The perpetrator potentially faces charges third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

