Reward offered for arrest of man who smashed firefighter’s windows

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the man who smashed the windows of a firefighter’s vehicle earlier this year.

Riverhead Town police have been seeking the public’s help to identify the person responsible for damaging a Riverhead volunteer firefighter’s personal vehicle, which was parked at the department’s headquarters while the firefighter was on duty during the overnight hours Sept. 29.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., the suspect shown in the surveillance video struck the side of the 2010 Dodge Ram with a bat, causing extensive damage. The suspect then fled the area.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS, by texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at www.tipsubmit.com.

