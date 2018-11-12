Photos: Remembering the end of World War I at Riverhead Veterans Day ceremony

Local veteran organizations, auxiliary groups, Riverhead Scouts Pack 242 and Riverhead Town officials joined together Sunday in remembrance of Veterans Day. The ceremony took on added meaning as Nov. 11, 2018 marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day.
The Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee organized the event at the World War I Memorial on the Suffolk County Historical Society grounds. Suffolk County American Legion Commander Mike Pankowski of Riverhead led the ceremony and Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith was a guest speaker.
The granite memorial for World War I honors the Riverhead men who served during WWI, including nine who lost their lives.
See more photos below:
The memorial honors all those from Riverhead who served in WWI. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Local veterans at the ceremony. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Ceremony officials salute during Taps. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Local veterans fire a three-volley salute in honor of fallen service members. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Several veterans groups, Riverhead Scout Pack 242, and Riverhead Town officials join the community in honoring local veterans. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Several veterans groups, Riverhead Scout Pack 242, and Riverhead Town officials join the community in honoring local veterans. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Several veterans groups, Riverhead Scout Pack 242, and Riverhead Town officials join the community in honoring local veterans. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Riverhead Town Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith thanks veterans for creating a safer future through their sacrifice. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee members place wreaths at the base of the WWI Memorial. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee members place wreaths at the base of the WWI Memorial. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Tommy Najdzion of Riverhead, VFW 2476 Post Commander, places a wreath at the base of the WWI Memorial. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Sandra Mulvaney, American Legion Auxiliary President, Post 273, places a wreath at the base of the WWI Memorial. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Suffolk County American Legion Commander Mike Pankowski of Riverhead reviews the history of Veterans Day on the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Members of several local veterans associations and auxiliary groups present arms. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Scouts of Riverhead Pack 242. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Members of Riverhead’s American Legion Post 273 and VFW Post 2476. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Members of the VFW Auxiliary Post 2476 in Riverhead. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Wreaths to be placed at the base of the WWI memorial on the corner of West Main Street and Court Street. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner)
Comments
comments