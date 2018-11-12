Photos: Remembering the end of World War I at Riverhead Veterans Day ceremony

Local veteran organizations, auxiliary groups, Riverhead Scouts Pack 242 and Riverhead Town officials joined together Sunday in remembrance of Veterans Day. The ceremony took on added meaning as Nov. 11, 2018 marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

Veterans Day was originally known as Armistice Day.

The Riverhead Combined Veterans Committee organized the event at the World War I Memorial on the Suffolk County Historical Society grounds. Suffolk County American Legion Commander Mike Pankowski of Riverhead led the ceremony and Riverhead Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith was a guest speaker.

The granite memorial for World War I honors the Riverhead men who served during WWI, including nine who lost their lives.

See more photos below:

Comments

comments