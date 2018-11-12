Rodney W. Miles of Riverhead died Nov. 4. He was 38.

He was born March 4, 1980, in Riverhead to Rodney Fitzgerald and Sheila Miles.

Mr. Miles was disabled, and family members said he enjoyed music and writing poems.

Predeceased by his father, he is survived by his mother; his son, Tavien Miles of North Carolina; his brothers, John, Rodney Timothy, Rodney James and Rodney A.; and his sisters, Angel Miles-Brown of Coram and Verna Miles-Birt of Mastic Beach.

Visiting hours will take place Monday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 11 a.m. at the church. Cremation will be private.

Arrangements were in the care of McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

