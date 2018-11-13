Paul F. Podlas, 88, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, at his Riverhead home.

Paul was born June 13, 1930, in Harrison, N.J., to Frank and Florence Podlas. Paul moved to Riverhead when he was 9 months old.

In 1948, Paul graduated from Riverhead High School. He then served in the Army during the Korean War.

A building contractor by trade, Paul built many homes locally and in the Hamptons area. He was a fine craftsman who enjoyed building cabinetry and furniture. Paul was a member of the American Legion and Polish Town Civic Association, where he also served as president.

Paul is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Okula) Podlas; two sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Anne Marie Podlas and Peter and Geralyn Podlas; four grandchildren, Melinda Lafferty, Katie Parrish, Lauren White and Mark Podlas; and three great-grandchildren, Austin and Abigail Lafferty and Dylan Parrish.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Dolores Corwin, and his son Steven Podlas.

The family received visitors at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A Mass was held at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment with military honors at St. Isidore Cemetery in Riverhead.

Donations in Mr. Podlas’ name may be made to St. Isidore Church.

