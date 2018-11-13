Florence E. Drexel of Flanders died Nov. 12 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead. She was 85.

Born March 29, 1933, in Southampton, she was the daughter of George and Flora (Boles) Fox. She was a homemaker and a member of Flanders United Methodist Church. Her husband, Lawrence, died in 1987.

She is survived by her children, Lawrence Jr., Wayne, Robert and Rose, all of Flanders; brothers, Robert, David and Thomas Fox; a sister, Patricia Fox; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 16, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, followed by interment at Riverhead Cemetery.

Comments

comments