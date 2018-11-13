Victoria Concepción of Riverhead died Nov. 7 at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 60.

She was born Feb. 8, 1958, in Puerto Rico to Elias Concepción and Carmen Rodriguez. She was employed as a dental assistant.

She was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Jennifer Kaye and Lisa Concepción.

Ms. Concepción is survived by her husband, Ronald Prophete; a sister, Sandra Ayala; a brother, Elias Concepción Jr.; and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at Robertaccio Funeral Home in Pat­chogue.

