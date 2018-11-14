Law enforcement raids net 14 drug arrests in Riverhead

Earlier today, 14 people were arrested for trafficking crack-cocaine in different parts of Riverhead, a federal spokesperson confirmed.

Twelve defendants will be charged federally and two were arrested on state charges.

Multiple state and Riverhead police cars were seen outside a home on Washington Avenue in Jamesport around 10 a.m.

According to Riverhead Local, arrests were also made at Calverton Hills condominium complex and the Holiday Inn Express.

Riverhead and Suffolk County police declined to comment on the arrests and referred inquiries to federal law enforcement.

The defendants were expected to appear in federal court in Central Islip Wednesday afternoon, the spokesperson said, adding that a press release with more information would be released shortly.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Photo caption: State police outside the Washington Avenue home Wednesday morning. (Rachel Siford photo)

