Southampton Blotter: Hampton Bays man arrested after breaking into mother’s residence

A Hampton Bays man was arrested early last Friday after breaking into a Hampton Bays home and refusing to obey police, reports said.

Mark Ford, 63, was reported inside his mother’s residence last Thursday night despite an active restraining order. After he was found by police, he tried to escape by jumping from the home’s second-story deck.

Police asked Mr. Ford to put his hands up and he refused. He was then handcuffed using physical force. Mr. Ford was transported to headquarters for processing and charged with criminal contempt in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor; possession of burglar’s tools, or objects intended to facilitate forced entry, a class A misdemeanor; and burglary in the second degree, a class C felony.

• A Hampton Bays man reported an incident after an unknown suspect impersonated his grandson and demanded money over the phone, reports said.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. last Monday, the male victim allegedly received a phone call from someone claiming to be his grandson, Christian. The suspect then stated that he was in a car accident and needed $5,500 wired to an attorney in Hartford, Conn., or he would be sent to jail.

The victim then spoke with a man claiming to be his attorney, Perry Thomas, and was repeated the same story. The victim then realized his grandson was 14 and unable to operate a vehicle. The victim contacted Christian’s father and his high school principal and it was confirmed that the student was in school. The victim then reported the situation to the police.

• The suspect in a Riverside burglary that occurred last Monday has yet to be found, police reports said.

Last Tuesday at 11:04 a.m., the owner of Anne’s Affordable Used Furniture on Flanders Road reported that a perpetrator broke into her store the night before and damaged property.

The victim told police the burglar damaged the front door of her business and removed a deadbolt lock to gain entry. She reported that papers and files behind the front desk were rummaged through but did not report anything taken.

The suspect has not yet been found and the victim has no suspects in mind.

• Jessica Desane, 44, of Shirley was arrested in Riverside Monday morning after operating a vehicle with a suspended license, police reports said.

Ms. Desane was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and driving on shoulders or slopes of controlled-access highway, a traffic violation. She was released at the scene.

• Last Thursday, an individual reported a stolen handicap sticker from his unlocked vehicle.

The victim reported that between 2 and 5 p.m. an individual entered his unlocked car and removed his handicap sticker that was hanging from his rearview mirror. According to police reports, the incident occurred on Fantasy Drive, a private road near Long Neck Boulevard in Flanders.

• John Kolakowski, 28, of Flanders was arrested in Riverside Monday afternoon after he was found in possession of marijuana, reports said.

Mr. Kolakowski was stopped for failing to use directional signals when switching lanes, a traffic infraction. After further investigation, the officer found the defendant was in possession of marijuana. Unlawful possession of marijuana is a violation under state law.

• A Riverside man was arrested last Tuesday after consuming alcohol in a public place, reports said.

Kevin Zorn, 56, was arrested at 10:07 a.m. outside Marta’s Deli on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside. Police reports said he was observed in possession of an open 12-ounce Budweiser container in public view. Mr. Zorn was arrested and charged with open consumption of an alcoholic beverage, a state violation.

• Rodolfo Ramirezsanti, 37, was arrested at home in Hampton Bays Saturday afternoon after damaging the property of a taxi company, reports said.

A caller reported the defendant ripped the credit card machine off the bracket of the rear of the caller’s All County Taxi cab and threw it into the street, also refusing to pay for his ride. Mr. Ramirezsanti was arrested and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree, a class A misdemeanor.

• Carlos Guazhambo, 29, of Hampton Bays was arrested last Wednesday at 9:33 p.m. for driving with a suspended license.

Mr. Guazhambo was allegedly stopped for a nonfunctioning tail light, a traffic violation. Police later found that his driving privilege was suspended on Oct. 17 for failure to pay a driver responsibility assessment, or an amount to the Department of Motor Vehicles after an individual is convicted of state traffic offenses. He was arrested and later released on a uniform traffic ticket.

• A Flanders man was arrested in Riverside last Monday after consuming alcohol in a public place, reports said.

Ian Costanza, 36, was found in possession of an open 25-ounce container of beer while in public view, police reports said. He was arrested for disobeying New York State container laws. Police later found Mr. Costanza had a bench warrant from the Riverhead Town Police Department. He was later turned over to them.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

Comments

comments