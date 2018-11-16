Harriet S. Zdunko-Upton of Acworth, Ga., died Oct. 6 at Cape Coral (Fla.) Hospice Center. She was 63.

Born Oct. 12, 1954, in Riverhead to Elaine and Edward Zdunko, she grew up there and attended local schools until transferring to the Mattituck school district in 1965. She left high school at age 16 but later returned to receive her GED.

According to family, Ms. Zdunko-Upton was a “bright, energetic and fun-loving person and generous to the core.” She worked at the Mercy High School cafeteria in Riverhead, Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport and the Ida Baker High School cafeteria in Cape Coral.

She was predeceased by her husband, Vietnam veteran Thomas Upton; her parents; a sister, Christine Hall; and lifelong friend Bob Baker.

She is survived by her son, Robert Loseto of Cape Coral; her daughter, Stacy Losat of Ridge; her sister, Dorothy MacDonald of Acworth; her brother, Stephen Dayton of Waldoboro, Maine; and two grandchildren.

A memorial service is planned for a later date at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

