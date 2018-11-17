Holiday display lights up Long Island Sports Park: Photos

The Long Island Sports Park was aglow during the opening night of the inaugural Riverhead Holiday Light Show Friday.

The drive-through light show — billed as the largest in Suffolk County — features about two miles of large illuminated displays such as a snowflake tunnel and an ice palace. The displays are also synchronized to music on the radio.

Bold Broadcasting, the East Hampton based media company behind the event, expects tens of thousands of people to come out over the holiday season.

The show is roughly 20 to 25 minute long, and continues on select dates through the end of December.

Get the full schedule and ticket information at riverheadlightshow.com.

See more photos by Elizabeth Wagner below:

