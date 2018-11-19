Theresa Ann Linder, 78, of Jamesport, N.Y., passed away peacefully Nov. 18 after a brief illness.

Born Theresa Ann Pellicane in Brooklyn, N.Y., Sept. 18, 1940, she was the daughter of Antoinette (Freedman) and Gaspare Pellicane.

Theresa married Joseph Schlosser and they had three children, Kelly, Joseph and Kim. She later married New York police officer Thomas Linder, who predeceased her.

After raising her three children in Queens, Theresa brought her organizational skills to office work, which she greatly enjoyed. When the kids were grown, she and Tom built their dream home in Jamesport on eastern Long Island. Theresa got a job she loved at North Fork Bank, later Capital One, from which she retired in 2012.

In her spare time, Theresa volunteered at Hallockville Museum Farm, her church and Peconic Bay Medical Center. She got great joy from her garden, her home and spending time with her friends and family. She loved walking and going to Iron Pier, Jamesport and Mattituck beaches with her friends. Most of all, she adored being a grandmother. She was loved dearly by her children and grandchildren, who will miss her terribly.

Theresa is survived by her children Kelly (Andrew) Baio, Joseph (Josienne) Schlosser, and Kim (Suzanne Cecala) Schlosser; her grandchildren Andrew, Sarah and Juliana; and her brother, William.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Nov. 20, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Seneca Chapels in Ridgewood, Queens, where a funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21. Theresa will be buried next to Tom at Calverton National Cemetery in Riverhead.

Memorial donations can be made to Calvary Hospital.

