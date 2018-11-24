Riverhead Blotter: Man arrested for driving while intoxicated

Riverhead police arrested a 34-year-old Riverhead man for DWI early Sunday morning.

Cristobal Cordova was operating a 1995 Toyota Corolla eastbound on Main Road near Cross River Drive when an officer observed him almost crash into a curb around 1:07 a.m., police said.

He was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.

• A Riverhead woman was arrested Saturday after she stole a Makita power tool from Home Depot.

Jacqueline Powell, 50, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• Police responded to a wooded area across from BJ’s after a complainant reported a suspicious person in a tent Saturday around 10 a.m.

An officer located the tent but it was unoccupied, officials said.

The officer indicated he would return to check on subjects in the area, police said.

• Three Queens men were arrested Friday for attempting to steal merchandise from Target in Riverhead.

Roosevelt Rose, 52, Clifford Gavin, 47, and Gregory Dickens, 56, all of Jamaica, Queens, were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both class E felonies.

• A 57-year-old Mattituck man called Riverhead police last Thursday to report a threat he saw online.

According to a police report, the complainant saw a YouTube comment under one of CNN anchor John King’s clips that referenced “taking out police in their Riverhead internal affairs office.”

An officer searched the website but could not locate the post, police said.

• An unknown person reportedly cut a hole in a chain link fence at Riverhead Building Supply in Calverton sometime last week. The incident was reported to Riverhead police last Wednesday.

It’s unclear whether any yard items were stolen from the property, police said.

• Two juveniles were arrested at Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River last Tuesday.

According to police, two girls, 11 and 14, were “actively destroying” the window screens and panes at an onsite cottage around 1:00 p.m. They were each charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor.

• Riverhead Fire Department extinguished a fire at a home on Witt Lane in Aquebogue last Tuesday around 2:05 a.m.

According to police, a 62-year-old woman reported her dog waking her up and fleeing the house upon smelling smoke. The home was fully engulfed when officials arrived, police said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

