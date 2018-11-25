Southampton Blotter: Bellport man arrested for possession of PCP and marijuana

Kevin McDonald, 36 of Bellport was arrested last Wednesday for possession of PCP and marijuana, according to Southampton Town police.

Mr. McDonald was allegedly stopped on Flanders Road in Hampton Bays after switching lanes unsafely. Further investigation revealed that his driver’s license was suspended June 16, 2018, and he was found to be in possession of marijuana and phencyclidine, or PCP, police reports said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, both misdemeanors, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

• A Hampton Bays man reported Saturday that his boat motor was stolen, according to reports.

The victim stated that he dropped his boat off Nov. 3 at Spellman’s Marina in Hampton Bays. On Saturday, he told police the marina returned his boat without the motor, valued at $65,000.

An officer allegedly spoke to the owner of Spellman’s Marina who stated that neither he nor his employees remembered a motor being on the boat, but he has no reason not to believe the victim and the item could have potentially been stolen.

• A Hampton Bays man who was the victim of a computer hack filed a report Friday of petit larceny and identity theft, according to reports.

The victim reportedly had a pop-up window appear on his computer warning that he had a virus and needed to call Microsoft Support at an attached number. After he called, a hacker, “Peter,” gained access to his computer and told the victim it would cost $299 to fix his computer. The victim then paid “Peter” in the form of $50 Google gift cards.

The man told police he became confused and then refused to continue speaking with “Peter.” “Peter” then requested more money and told the man he would take all his money from his Capital One account and cause harm to his reputation as a business owner.

After purchasing an additional 45 $50 Google gift cards to give “Peter,” the victim called the police. Police advised him to stop providing the serial numbers from his cards. The victim then blocked the number and placed a hold on his Capital One account. Police advised the man to contact the credit bureau he uses and clear the data, passwords, and information from his computer.

• A Riverhead man was who had a suspended license was arrested last Wednesday, according to a report.

Herman Patterson, 35, was pulled over around 9:30 p.m. outside of the Shamrock Gas Station on Flanders Road in Riverside after failing to use headlights and taillights after dark. Police then discovered an odor of marijuana coming from Mr. Patterson’s vehicle. The driver then allegedly told police he had smoked marijuana a couple of hours before driving. Shortly after, police inspected the vehicle and found marijuana in Mr. Patterson’s center console, which he then admitted to having in his possession.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor, unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, and four traffic and vehicle violations.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

