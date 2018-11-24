Town Board appoints new IDA member



The Riverhead Town Board appointed James Farley of South Jamesport last week to fill the vacancy on the town Industrial Development Agency left by the resignation of former member Larry Simms, who moved to Pittsburgh.

Mr. Farley describes himself as an independent consultant “aligned with experienced industry executives for select transactions offered as direct investments to insurance companies, pension funds and family office investors.”

He has been involved with businesses around the world.

Photo caption: Former IDA member Larry Simms. (Tim Gannon file photo)

