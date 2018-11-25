Town Board creates new Environmental Advisory Committee

Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith and the Town Board adopted a resolution last week to create and authorize the appointment of members to a new Environmental Advisory Committee.

The Riverhead Town Board voted last week to create a 12-member committee that will “exchange ideas and implement strategies to form a long term plan to create a more sustainable and greener community,” according to Supervisor Laura Jens-Smith. The committee will focus on conservation, restoration, and the economy, and will access local, state and federal grants to improve water quality and habitats.

Councilwoman Catherine Kent will be the Town Board liaison to this committee.

Interested applicants should submit cover letters and resumes by the close of business Dec. 14 to [email protected]. For further information, call the supervisor’s office at 631-727-3200, ext. 654.

