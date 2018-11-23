Conversation: The North Fork’s Joe Townsend on his life before and with ALS

Born in Greenport in 1945, Joe Townsend has compiled many stories about the North Fork during a life that has seen him become the village’s youngest mayor, a town councilman and a community leader in the areas of conservation and historic preservation.

Our digital content director, Grant Parpan, sat down with Mr. Townsend at his home in East Marion this September for an hour-long conversation about growing up here, how the community has changed over the decades and his battle in recent years with ALS.

Conversation is a twice monthly long-form interview with a wide range of individuals with connections to the North Fork. This week’s episode was sponsored by Peconic Bay Medical Center.

