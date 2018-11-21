Maxine Minardi, born on March 10, 1921, on the family farm in Morris, Minn., during a winter blizzard, died Nov. 20 at Island Nursing and Rehab Center in Holtsville.

She was the first of five children born to Rose and Arthur. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Arthur Minardi Sr.

Maxine and her husband lived and raised their family in the same home in Ridge for over 70 years, with many fond memories.

She is survived by her children, Charles Sr. (Marie), Gail (Dave), Judith, Arthur Jr. (Patricia) and James. She is also survived by her sister Nancy.

She was loved and cherished by her entire family. A loving mother and grandmother, she was blessed with 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes in Coram.

Maxine was laid to rest at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram.

This is a paid notice.

