LIVE: Follow along as SWR faces Cold Spring Harbor in Class IV LIC

The Shoreham-Wading River football team, winners of nine straight games, faces Nassau County champion Cold Spring Harbor (9-2) in the Class IV Long Island Championship at 4:30 p.m. today at Stony Brook University.

The Wildcats are aiming for their fourth Long Island title in the past five years. To reach the final, the Wildcats won a thriller last week in the Suffolk finals against Mount Sinai, 28-21.

Cold Spring Harbor won 27-7 in the Nassau final last week against Seaford.

News-Review sports editor Bob Liepa will providing live updates. Follow along here:

