On a quest for the program’s fourth Long Island championship in the last five years, Shoreham-Wading River fell short Friday night against Cold Spring Harbor, 42-20. The Seahawks won their first LI title since 2005.

The Wildcats end the 2018 season with a 10-2 record.

Shoreham junior quarterback Xavier Arline rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw for another. See all the highlights in the video above.

