Cops: DWI checkpoints, increased patrols result in three arrests

The Riverhead Police Department arrested three people Friday night as part of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s DWI Task Force.

Members of the Riverhead Police Department, Westhampton Beach Police Department and the Quogue Village Police Department conducted increased enforcement throughout Riverhead. Several checkpoints had been established.

Colleen P. Wright, 30 of Rocky Point, was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated when she entered a sobriety checkpoint, police said.

Matthew F. Fineron, 22 of Riverhead, was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs when he entered a sobriety checkpoint. He was subsequently charged with possession of marijuana, police said.

Alexander-Blue Longo, 25 of Farmingville, was arrested after being found to be in possession of cocaine and marijuana. He was a passenger in a vehicle that entered a sobriety checkpoint, police said.

All three people were transported to the Riverhead Police Department where they were processed and held for arraignment, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

