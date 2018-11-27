East End Arts Holiday Gift Boutique is open: Photos

One-of-a-kind ornaments, home goods, ceramics, greeting cards and jewelry are among the holiday gifts on display at the East End Arts’ Annual Holiday Gift Boutique.The gift boutique runs though Dec. 22. Holiday shopping hours are Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members receive a 10% discount on all purchases.

See more available items below.

Comments

comments