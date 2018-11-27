East End Arts Holiday Gift Boutique is open: Photos

One-of-a-kind ornaments, home goods, ceramics, greeting cards and jewelry are among the holiday gifts on display at the East End Arts’ Annual Holiday Gift Boutique.The gift boutique runs though Dec. 22. Holiday shopping hours are Fridays from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Members receive a 10% discount on all purchases.
See more available items below.
East End Arts signage. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Watercolor artist Melissa Hyatt of Southold holding her holiday cards. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Jeff Hollman of Cold Spring Harbor with his menorahs. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Maureen Deegan of Mattituck and Janet Mehan of Laurel admire Teresa Lawler’s fused glassware. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Patrons shop East End Arts’ 2018 Holiday Gift Boutique. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Original jewelry and ornaments. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
Handmade jewelry, ornaments, glass creations, watercolors, and crafts. (Elizabeth Wagner photo)
