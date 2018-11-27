Magical night for couple’s Veterans Day wedding at Brecknock Hall

Peconic Landing, Brecknock Hall and more than 30 business and volunteers combined efforts to create a magical night for a couple who met at the 106th Rescue Wing based in Westhampton.

Tech. Sgt. Trenton Zanow and Staff Sgt. Jennifer Lenzi celebrated their wedding on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at Brecknock Hall in Greenport. The couple was the winner of the eighth annual Veterans Day Wedding Giveback.

Their wedding came a year after they were engaged on Veterans Day weekend in 2017 while taking a helicopter tour in Rhode Island to celebrate Staff Sgt. Lenzi’s recent promotion.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Peconic Landing, Brecknock Hall and all of the vendors that made our dream wedding a reality!” the couple said in a statement. “Without them our special day would not have been possible. We are forever grateful not only for the beautiful wedding they generously put together but also for the opportunity we were afforded to bring our family and friends together. It was a truly wonderful feeling to have all the people we love and care about in the same place. We will cherish those memories for the rest of our lives and we can’t possibly say thank you enough to those who made that blessing in our lives possible.”

The couple presented Peconic Landing with a flag that had flown in their aircraft as well as a plaque. They currently serve at the 103rd Airlift Wing, a unit of the Connecticut Air National Guard.

Staff Sgt. Lenzi, 23, is currently an E5 airfield manager and was recently named “Airman of the Year” for the Conecticut Air National Guard 103rd Operations Group. Tech. Sgt. Zanow, 27, is currently an E6 flight engineer. He has received a Globar War on Terrorism Service Medal in addition to other honors.

Staff Sgt. Lenzi, who is from Ridge, and Tech. Sgt. Zanow, who is from Batavia, N.Y., both plan to make the military their career while finding time to volunteer in their local community, such as making care packages for members who are overseas and donating Thanksgiving dinners to wounded veterans.

“This special event is a stunning illustration of community,” said Peconic Landing CEO Bob Syron. “The Veteran’s Wedding Giveback annually supports those who dedicate their lives to serving others. In return, we show our gratitude and appreciation by hosting their marriage and wishing them a lifetime of happiness, from the family at Peconic Landing and the many local sponsors and business partners who support in making this opportunity to give back possible.”

Peconic Landing surprised the couple with the announcement that they had been selected in May.

Photo caption: The couple celebrated their wedding on Veterans Day in Greenport. (Credit: Lisa Nicolosi Photography)

Comments

comments