NWS: High tides expected to cause moderate flooding

Moderate coastal flooding is expected in areas around Riverhead Town Monday as a low pressure system moves across the area bringing heavy rain.

The National Weather Service issued a Coastal Flood Advisory that is in effect until 4 p.m. and then again from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday. Vulnerable locations along Peconic Bay are at risk for flooding with tides at 2 to 2 1/2 feet above normal Monday. Those high tides are expected to be 3 to 4 feet above normal at points overnight.

Riverhead Town issued a warning to residents and said the afternoon high tide is expected at 2:15 p.m. The overnight high tide cycle will occur around 3 a.m.

“Anyone living in a low-lying area should play close attention to each tide cycle,” the warning said.

A wind advisory is also in effect from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m. Tuesday, the NWS said. Easterly winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest winds are expected before midnight and could lead to power outages.

“Please take some time today to secure any outside items that will get blown around in the wind,” the town said.

Heavy rain is expected Monday afternoon into evening before giving way Tuesday morning to partly sunny and breezy conditions with a high of 50 degrees.

Photo credit: National Weather Service

