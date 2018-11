Margaret Eckart of Riverhead died Nov. 25 at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was 88.

She was born April 27, 1930, in New Haven, Conn., to William and Mary Dillon.

Ms. Eckart was predeceased by her husband, Jack.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, Dec. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at St. Isidore R.C. Church. Interment will be at Calverton National Cemetery.

