Barbara J. Stopinski

Barbara Stopinski, 79, formerly of Aquebogue, passed away peacefully Nov. 10, 2018, in Greer, S.C.

Barbara was born to Mike and Jennie Sczepanik in Yonkers and spent her summers visiting family on the North Fork.

It was in Mattituck where she met her husband, Vincent, on a blind date set up by her Aunt Polly, with whom he worked at Mattituck Plumbing Supply. She fondly recalled the time he waved goodbye to her at the Cut-chogue train stop as she headed back to the city, only to find him standing on the platform at the next stop in Mattituck, waving as the train pulled in. They wed in 1960 and raised their family in Riverhead and Aquebogue.

Starting in the mid-1970s, Barbara worked in the library at Riverhead Junior High School for approximately 20 years before retiring with her husband to Greenville, S.C.

She was predeceased by her husband in 1998 and is survived by her children, Jim Stopinski of Walterboro, S.C., Ken Stopinski of Alexandria, Va., and Mary Scheidly of Greenville; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes in Greenville and she was laid to rest alongside her husband at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

This is a paid notice.

