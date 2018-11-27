Valerie D. Maione of Riverhead died Nov. 21 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 69.

She was born Feb. 14, 1949, to Peter and Doris (Moss) Maione in Flushing.

According to family, Ms. Maione enjoyed music and birding. She worked as a dietician for Southold Town Senior Center.

She is survived by daughter Melissa Carroll of Riverhead; son Timothy Carroll of Pennsylvania; sisters Vicky, Lorraine and Doris; and two grandchildren.

A private cremation will be handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

