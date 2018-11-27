Chief: Fire at Glenwood Village home contained to bedroom

A fire that originated in the bedroom of a Glenwood Village home Tuesday morning was quickly brought under control by the Riverhead Fire Department.

Firefighters responded at about 8:45 a.m., according to Chief Pete Jackman.

A homeowner and two cats were treated for smoke inhalation and received oxygen, he said. Chief Jackman credited the homeowner for quick thinking that lessened to the fire’s damage.

“The homeowner did a good job too when she existed the bedroom,” he said. “She closed the door so that actually held the fire in the bedroom very well so that was a big plus for us.”

Between 50 and 60 firefighters responded to the scene, he said. The scene was cleared within an hour.

The Riverhead Town fire marshal is investigating.

