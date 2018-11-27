Gwendolyn “Wendy” Keenan Donohue of Riverhead died Nov. 21 at Peconic Bay Medical Center. She was 64.

Wendy was born May 18, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, to G. Neville Ross and Marcia Pena. She grew up in Brooklyn. In 1986, she moved to Riverhead to raise her three sons.

Wendy was a talented musician an dancer. She was active in St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church and St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, and sang in the choir. She gave piano lessons in her home, taught ballet at the Jamesport Community Center, owned a bed and breakfast in upstate New York, worked privately as a tailor, volunteered at Peconic Bay Medical Center and recently retired on disability from Riverhead School District, where she was a cafeteria server.

She is survived by her mother; her sons, Thomas Keenan (Hayley), Daniel Keenan and Michael C. Keenan; two sisters, Katherine Ross Murphy and Margaret Ross Coakley; and a grandson, Henry T. Keenan.

The family received visitors Nov. 25 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass took place Nov. 26 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

