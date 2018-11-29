Rosemary Demonte of Wading River, N.Y., died Nov. 12, 2018.

Beloved wife of Joseph. Loving mother of Joseph, Robert (Penny), Daniel (Frances), Donna (Billy Higbie), Denise (Bob Andrews), Anthony (Lisa) and Darlene (John Donza). Loving grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother to 13. Survived by her brother John Hauck (Ann).

Mom raised seven children (and many of their friends) in Dix Hills with great dedication, selflessness, unconditional love, kindness, wisdom and support. Her energy, effort, care and compassion to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and the Dix Hills Fire Department community was incredible and will be felt for many generations to come.

In a world where it takes a village, she created the village. Her 63-year commitment and love to husband Joe was admired and respected by all.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments