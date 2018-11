Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two women and a man who allegedly stole an Apple iPhone XS at the Riverhead Target.

The theft occurred at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Nov. 23, Riverhead Town police said.

The iPhone is valued at $1,049, which would make the theft a grand larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead police at 631-727-4500, ext. 332. All calls will remain confidential.

