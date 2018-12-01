Riverhead Blotter: Riverhead teen robbed while walking home from school

A 16-year-old Riverhead boy reported being robbed while walking home from school Monday evening.

Riverhead police said two men approached the boy on Parkway Street, just west of Marcy Avenue, with a gun, stole his phone and fled the area in a dark-colored sedan around 3:50 p.m.

Police are continuing to investigate.

• An unknown man and woman stole four pairs of shoes valued at $367 from Famous Footwear Friday.

The suspects fled in a white Chevy Malibu around 6:21 p.m.

• Two hound dogs were reported stolen from a residence on Northville Turnpike Saturday.

Police said two weeks earlier, the complainant’s son witnessed an unknown female enter their gated backyard to feed the dogs.

An investigation is continuing.

• Police arrested a Riverhead man for DWI on East Main Street last Wednesday around 2:15 a.m.

Philip Schmitt, 36, was charged with misdemeanor DWI.

• Jewelry, including two gold rings, a gold chain and gold cross valued at over $4,000 was reported stolen from a Sound Shore Road home last Wednesday.

Police said the complainant suspected their mother’s health aide removed the items.

• Riverhead police arrested a Hampton Bays man for stealing $144.49 in assorted merchandise from Walmart.

Bruce Thiele, 52, was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

• A 49-year-old Islip man was arrested last Wednesday after he stole $368 worth of groceries from Stop & Shop.

James Amentler was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny.

• An unknown person entered a Hubbard Avenue residence last Tuesday and stole two Apple MacBook computers, a Canon camera, two lenses and a camera case.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

