Southampton Blotter: Riverhead man arrested for DWI

Valerio Zetcanel, 46, of Riverhead was arrested Saturday evening after driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Mr. Zetcanel was stopped on Quogue-Riverhead Road in Flanders for failing to use the designated lane. Police found him to be intoxicated. He was arrested and charged with first-offense DWI; a DWI for operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 or more, also a first offense; and a traffic violation.

• Last Tuesday, a Hampton Bays woman reported a case of grand larceny in the fourth degree, police said.

A caller told police she was contacted by someone via Instagram and asked to purchase 10 $100 iTunes gift cards in exchange for $1,200. The perpetrator did give the individual the money but then stole the $1,200 back from her debit account. TD Bank is conducting an investigation on the complaint, reports said.

The suspect has not been found, but would be charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

• A Riverhead man was arrested last Monday in Flanders for a court summons, police reports said.

Police said Emerson Alvarado, 33, was pulled over around 8:30 a.m. for a parking violation. After further investigation, police found he had an active bench warrant from Southampton Town Justice Court for failure to pay a fine dating back to Oct. 16, 2015. He was arrested and transported to Southampton police headquarters for processing.

• Charlene Sequen, 59, of Calverton was arrested last Monday on Flanders Road in Riverside after allegedly stealing an individual’s credit card information, police reports said.

Ms. Sequen was seen getting into the front passenger seat of a vehicle on Flanders Road around 7 p.m. The vehicle was stopped for an undisclosed traffic infraction and Ms. Sequen was then taken into custody and charged with grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony. The driver was issued a uniform traffic ticket.

• Jermaine Daniels of Hampton Bays was arrested last Tuesday at the Shell gas station on East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Mr. Daniels, 39, was seen acting in a suspicious manner around 4 p.m. in the gas station parking lot, police reports said. When police approached him, he allegedly dropped an item on the front seat of a vehicle and walked away from the car. Mr. Daniels was asked to show police the item — a quantity of marijuana. He then admitted to possessing marijuana. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested last Wednesday morning for public urination, police said.

Ceasar Chavez, 46, was observed with his pants open and urinating next to a building near the United Artists Theatre on West Montauk Highway. He was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

• Korey Duff, 33, of Ridge was arrested last Wednesday morning after being found to be driving with a suspended license, reports said.

Around 11 a.m., Mr. Duff was stopped for a speeding violation at the intersection of Nugent and Center drives in Riverside. Further police investigation revealed that he was driving with a license that had been suspended for failing to pay child support. Mr. Duff was arrested and charged with speeding and operating a motor vehicle without a license, both violations, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

• A Hampton Bays man was arrested early Saturday after driving while intoxicated, police reports said.

Harol Zapataborrero, 44, was pulled over in Hampton Bays for multiple traffic violations. After being stopped, police smelled alcohol, the report said. Mr. Zapataborrero performed poorly on several sobriety tests and failed a pre-screening test. He was arrested as a result and charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of .08 or above, both first offenses. He was also charged with three other violations: operating a motor vehicle without a license, making a U-turn inappropriately and operating a car without stop lamps.

• On Saturday morning, police received a report of an overnight petit larceny at the Shamrock gas station in Riverside, reports said.

A caller reported that overnight an individual had stolen six 20-pound propane tanks from the station’s retail store. The caller valued the tanks at over $600. The caller did not have a suspect in mind but the individual responsible would be charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor. Police reports said the investigation is ongoing.

• Eileen Murray, 50, of Calverton was arrested for DWI last Friday, according to New York State Police.

Ms. Murray was driving on Pulaski Street near Osborn Avenue in Riverhead and was stopped for crossing hazard markings on the street. Ms. Murray was found to be intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .09 percent, police said. She was arrested at approximately 6:37 P.M. and charged with DWI.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.

