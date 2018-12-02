Riverhead man arrested for robbing gas station at gunpoint

A Riverhead man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly robbed a Huntington Station gas station at gunpoint earlier in the day, Suffolk County police said.

Jesse Huber, 40, allegedly entered a BP gas station on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station at about 1:30 p.m. displaying a handgun and demanding cash from an employee at the counter, police said. The employee complied with his demands and he fled the scene.

Second Squad detectives later located Mr. Huber at the Commack Motor Inn at about 10:40 p.m.

Mr. Huber was charged with First-degree robbery and was held overnight at the Second Precinct for a Sunday morning arraignment.

