William F. Sullivan of Riverhead died Dec. 3. He was 81.He was born Sept. 3, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Frank and Anna (Lyones) Sullivan.

Mr. Sullivan married Loretta Aprea May 17, 1971, and served in the U.S. Army, Navy and Air Force before receiving an honorable discharge.

He is survived by his wife and his stepsons, Mark and Karl Tollefsen.

The family will receive visitors from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 5, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where services will be held at 3 p.m.

Closing prayers will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 6., at the funeral home, followed by interment at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.

Comments

comments