Robert W. Olmsted of Mattituck died Nov. 28 at the age of 77.

He was born Nov. 2, 1941, in Greenport to Sidney and Dorothy (Donnelly) Olmsted. After graduation from Mattituck High School, he served for four years in the United States Navy. For 32 years, he was a warehouseman for United States Department of Agriculture on Plum Island.

Surviving is his wife of 51 years, Jeanette (Alderman); two daughters, Gina Decker and her husband Christopher of Mattituck, and Dianne Prendergast and her husband Michael of Dover, Del.; a brother Sidney Olmsted of Mattituck; and three grandchildren, Clifford Rausch Jr., George Costello III and Mia Prendergast.

He was predeceased by his sister, Dianne Olmsted.

The family received friends Dec. 3, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, was at Calverton National Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation or Katinka House.

This is a paid notice.

