Real Estate Transfers: Dec. 6, 2018

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Oct. 8-14, 2018.

Brought to you by:

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Kelly, G & M to Bank of New York Mellon, 196 Crystal Dr (600-67-2-16.24), (R), $430,781

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Richichi, J & H to Zhodzishsky, Solomon, 356 Oakleigh Ave, #25 (600-40.1-1-25), (R), $425,000

• Rottkamp, J & M to County of Suffolk, Twomey Ave Dvlpmnt Rts (600-61-2-7.5), (V), $1,362,487

• Bakkah Farm LLC to Faisal, Rashid & Zaheer, Muhammad, Muhammad, Muhammad, 2041 Osborn Ave (600-62-1-15), (R), $650,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Huber, R by Referee to US Bank National Association, 71 Laurin Rd (600-115.1-1-3), (R), $282,656

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Peck, P by Executors to Wilhelm, Brian, Off Mansion House Dr (1000-9-1-14), (R), $885,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Isidro, D to Powers, Matthew, 20 Pierson Rd (900-147-2-35), (R), $487,500

• Simons, C to Abe Frohman Holdings LLC, 115 June Ave (900-148-2-36), (R), $101,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Too Many Homes Inc to Pace, Andrew, 205 Gull Pond Ln (1000-35-4-28.45), (R), $610,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Majeski, S to Clay, Deirdre, 1435 Bray Ave (1000-126-8-7), (R), $350,000

• Westee, A by Executors to Baron, Dmitry, 2780 Great Peconic Bay Bl (1000-128-6-23), (R), $725,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Cooper, W & E by Referee to Deutsche Bank National Tr, 595 Bayer Rd (1000-139-3-15), (R), $452,743

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Verdirame, T Trust to Vicari, David, 906 Sound Shore Rd (600-8-1-29), (R), $370,000

• Wheatley, W Trust to Hrzich Trust, Karen Ann, 2603 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-2-169), (R), $380,000

• Fitzgerald, M to Picinic, Luka, 602 Pebble Beach Path (600-82.3-1-22), (R), $295,000

• Chicaiza,W & Rosero, M to Masaquiza, Fernando, 136 Trout Brook Ln (600-85-2-95.29), (R), $266,000

• Curtin, T & P to Weber, Carrie, 42 Blueberry Commons (600-109.1-1-42), (R), $262,000

• Minnick, J to Diego, Willy, 350 Hamilton Ave (600-123-3-21), (R), $324,000

• Duvall, J & V to Caracciolo, Myles, 257 Fishel Ave (600-127-3-22), (R), $385,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• D’Angelica, D to Amico, Thomas, 54 Westmoreland Dr (700-18-1-2), (R), $1,575,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Katzer/Smith, P to Nash, John, 550 Dolphin Dr (1000-56-7-10), (R), $670,000

• Shea, C to Leto, Vince, 545 Birch Rd (1000-59-2-9), (R), $530,000

• Zakarin, G & E to Gould, Susan, 7540 Main Bayview Rd (1000-78-7-48), (R), $830,000

• Penny Mac Corp to Noskewicz, Gary, 640 N Bayview Road Ext (1000-78-9-42), (R), $500,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Julian, J & M to Guido, Raymond, 7 Little Leaf Ct (600-75.1-1-7), (R), $408,000

• Heuer, T to Hoogsteden, Jeffrey, 62 Stephen Dr (600-114-1-27), (R), $427,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

