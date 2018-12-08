Town Board to hold earlier meetings in 2019

The Riverhead Town Board will hold earlier meetings in 2019.

The first of the bimonthly meetings will still commence at 2 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. Instead of the usual 7 p.m. meeting, a 6 p.m. meeting will be held on the third Tuesday of the month.

The decision comes after a three-month trial of holding 6 p.m. meetings in October, November and this month.

“I think more people come out at six,” said Councilwoman Catherine Kent.

Calverton resident Sal Mastropaolo said that while the change makes sense in the winter months, it may not be ideal from April to September. “If you want to entice people to come to meetings, moving to six is not going to entice them because they’re going to be giving up valuable daylight hours,” he said.

Councilwoman Jodi Giglio agreed, casting the lone dissenting vote with Councilman Tim Hubbard absent.

“I have young children that I like to have dinner with from 5 to 7 p.m.,” she said.

“It’s one meeting a month, so I’m not worried about the dinner thing. You can schedule one night a month to be here,” Councilman James Wooten replied, noting that the times can later be adjusted. “We’ll see how it works out.”

According to Town Clerk Diane Wilhelm, for several years the Town Board held all its July meetings at 2 p.m.

[email protected]

Comments

comments