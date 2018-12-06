Jack Memola of Aquebogue died Dec. 5. He was 88.

Mr. Memola was born Jan. 1, 1930, in the Bronx to John and Mary Memola.

He married Barbara Wells and served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1957.

A former manager of Wildwood Lanes in the 1960s and 1970s, Mr. Memola was also an inspector with the New York State Department of Agriculture. He loved casinos and off track betting.

Mr. Memola is survived by his wife; his two sons, Michael and John Ruthinoski; his brother, James; and three grandchildren.

Private cremation was handled by McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

