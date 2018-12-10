Robert W. Dillingham of Aquebogue passed away Dec. 7 at the age of 101.

He was born Sept. 8, 1917, in Brooklyn to Robert F. and Constance Dillingham as their eldest son of four.

As a longtime resident of Aquebogue, he built his house in 1947 and passed peacefully there.

He was a supervisor in the Brookhaven National Laboratory machine shop for 31 years and ran a successful machine shop in Aquebogue as well.

He traveled extensively with his Airstream trailer and had a love of sailing. He was a longtime active participant in the Blind and Sighted organization and Old Steeple Church in Aquebogue. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Sons of the American Revolution.

Surviving are his son, Bruce; daughter-in-law Janet; four grandchildren, Coleen, Cheryl, Ryan and Jill; nine great-grandchildren; and his caregiver, Greg.

He was predeceased by his three brothers, George, Howard and Ralph; his wife, Marion; and daughter Nancy.

Visiting hours will be Monday, Dec. 10, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Old Steeple Church, with interment across the street in his family plot.

This is a paid notice.

