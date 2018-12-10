Geoffrey Ernest Hawkes died Dec. 8 in Cary, N.C., due to complications from bladder cancer. Geoff was a husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and a friend to many. He was 75.

Mr. Hawkes was born May 29, 1943, in Preston, England, to his parents, Winifred and Ernest Hawkes. Geoff was a 1961 graduate of Riverhead High School and a member of the U.S. Air Force from 1961 to 1967. He married his wife, Terry Yakaboski, in 1972. The Hawkes lived in Riverhead, N.Y., where Geoff had a career in banking. In 1995 Geoff and Terry moved to Orlando, Fla. Finally, in 2012, the Hawkes relocated to Cary.

Music was always a significant part of Geoff’s life. As a member of Band of the Run and The Entertainers, he entertained at hundreds of weddings, charities, banquets and parties across eastern Long Island. Most recently, he took his one-man band to nursing homes throughout Cary.

Throughout the years, the family was always the center of Geoff’s life. He and Terry were married 46 years. His love extended to his sons, David (Melinda), Andrew (Holley) and Eric (Nichole), and he had endless pride in his grandchildren: Christopher, Denis, Matthew, Mallory, Benjamin, Rachell, Sawyer, Jillian, Hayden and Parker.

A small celebration of Geoff’s life will take place in the new year with Terry, children and grandchildren. Memorial donations can be made to the Durham VA Medical Center General Purpose fund.

