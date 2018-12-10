Hazel E. Hobson was born to Cleveland and Frances Hill Howard June 7, 1921.

She was baptized at an early age and for over 70 years was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Riverhead, where she sang in the choir. Hazel attended Southold and Greenport high schools.

On June 2, 1946, she was joined in holy matrimony to Woodrow W. Hobson. Of this union two children were born (both deceased).

In 1966, Hazel was a co-founder of Club 96, a social and benefit club, the “social” to socialize and the “benefit” to donate to anyone in need.

Her hobbies were sewing, singing and playing the piano. Hazel was an avid Mets fan.

Hazel went home to be with the Lord from the comfort of her home Friday, Dec. 7.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; her two children; her three brothers, Herman, John and Cleveland; and three sisters, Emma Martin, Frances DeJesus and Lillie Mae Johnson.

Hazel leaves to cherish her memory one sister, Margaret R. Jones of Macon, Ga.; one goddaughter, Glendowlyn Howard; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is survived by Carnal Hobson Sr., a special cousin, a cousin who was her rock, a cousin who was her voice when she had no voice, her caretaker, putting aside his own health to care for a cousin whom he loved.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Riverhead, 1018 Northville Tpke., Riverhead. Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.

