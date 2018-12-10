Charles C. Stroup of Aquebogue died Dec. 8 at Peconic Bay Medical Center Skilled Nursing Center in Riverhead. He was 89.

Mr. Stroup was born March 31, 1929, in Henry, Tenn., to Clyde and Mattie Stroup.

He graduated Henry High School in 1948 and served in the U.S. Navy from 1949 to 1953. In 1960, Mr. Stroup married Marian (Sobotka) in Riverhead. He worked as an iron worker for Local 361.

Mr. Stroup is survived by his wife, Marian; his children Debra, of Greenport and Bonnie, of Ecuador; and two grandchildren.

Funeral services and burial took place Dec. 10 at Calverton National Cemetery and were handled by McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

